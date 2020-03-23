Roads in Yellowstone close for spring plowing

All groomed roads close March 15

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Roads in Yellowstone National Park began closing to oversnow travel on March 1 for spring plowing operations. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15, at 9 p.m. Roads will open to automobile travel on April 17 at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

As plowing crews progress, portions of the park will open for biking ahead of automobile travel, typically by the beginning of April.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Gift Shop, Ski Shop and food service closed March 2. The Mammoth Hot Springs Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, Albright Visitor Center and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.

A plow makes a first cut through snow accumulated on Sylvan Pass. NPS PHOTO

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins closed March 1. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will close March 15.

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City remains open to automobiles all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.

Visit nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or call (307) 344-2117 for the most current information on road conditions and closures. In addition, sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777. An automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions.