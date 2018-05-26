An extremely rare Steinway Lyngdorf Model B loudspeaker at the new Design & Technology Showroom in Bozeman. PHOTO BY JENNINGS BARMORE

EBS STAFF

On May 10, the innovative automation technology company SAV Digital Environments welcomed Earth Elements, a multi-faceted interior design and supply company, into their N. Wallace location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of their new Design & Technology Showroom, a collaborative space at 618 N. Wallace St. in Bozeman.

“It just made sense,” said Cory Reistad, president of SAV. “We share some of the same clientele, and this location is convenient for the Bozeman community.”

“I’m pleased with how it all turned out,” said Steve Taylor, owner of Earth Elements. “This will end up saving our employees and our customers time and fuel.”

Audiophiles were treated to an extremely rare Steinway Lyngdorf Model B loudspeaker demonstration as they explored the new showroom and collaborative space enjoying hors d’oeuvres, refreshments and conversation.