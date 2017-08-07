Energy 1 owner Leo Crane and SAV Digital Environments president Cory Reistad (right) at the July 28 ribbon cutting for their shared space in Town Center. PHOTO BY AMANDA EGGERT

By Amanda Eggert EBS Senior Editor

BIG SKY– After 17 years of regular trips through Gallatin Canyon, SAV Digital Environments has set up shop here in Town Center, closer to the bulk of their Montana clientele.

SAV sets up integrated digital systems for homes and businesses. They design tailored audio and lighting systems, immersive video-viewing areas, and window treatments that can allow a pre-determined amount of natural light into a space. They also design climate control, security and surveillance systems.

At a July 28 ribbon cutting with the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Cory Reistad, president of SAV, said the new space in Big Sky makes sense.

“We’ve been in Bozeman for 17 years and we’ve been serving this community almost exclusively,” Reistad said, adding that SAV has new employees living in Big Sky. “[We wanted] to be at the forefront of the growth here.”

They’ll be joined in that space by Energy 1, an 8-year-old renewable energy solutions firm.

Energy 1 owner and co-founder Leo Crane said opening a space in Big Sky with SAV makes sense given that they’re both in the design/build industry and have many overlapping clients.

“We crossed paths enough on past projects that this was a very natural fit for us to have a space up here,” Crane said. Both SAV and Energy 1 also keep offices in Bozeman and Jackson, Wyoming.

Energy 1 works on mechanical, electrical and plumbing projects with a focus on renewable energy. They design solar and solar-electric systems for clients, as well as high-efficiency heating and cooling using smart thermostats and geothermal technology.

Crane said the bulk of Energy 1’s business in Big Sky focuses on geothermal systems, which take advantage of the more consistent temperature of the earth underneath a building for heating, cooling and hot water. But they also work on installations like oxygen enrichment to help people coming from lower altitudes acclimate to Big Sky’s elevation.

Crane added that Energy 1 is the only company in the state of Montana that has partnered with electric automaker and solar panel manufacturer Tesla on their charging stations. “That’s an exciting part of our business that we’ll be able to offer Montana clients—Tesla products,” he said.