BOZEMAN FILM SOCIETY

On Tuesday, June 20, at 7:30 p.m. the Bozeman Film Society wraps up its 2017 Science on Screen (SoS) series with a showing of the family-friendly film “Whale Rider” at The Ellen Theatre.

In this award-winning 2002 film, director Niki Caro paints an effective picture of the challenges modernity brings to indigenous cultures. Rooting her characters in the boundless New Zealand landscape and incorporating stunning ocean photography, the film beautifully illustrates the power of myths to adapt, and is a mystical, gentle movie that goes beyond the boundaries of a typical coming-of-age film.

Guest speakers include Gianna Savoie, filmmaker and executive director of Ocean Media Institute, and MSU Professor Dr. Michael Reidy, whose historical research interests include science and technology, mountaineering, and oceans. They will open the evening with a talk entitled “Waves of Change: Myth, History and Culture in Ocean Science.”

Geared toward all ages, SoS offers creative pairings of contemporary, classic, cult and documentary films with lively presentations by notable experts from the world of science and technology. The only Montana recipient of a SoS grant from the Coolidge Corner Foundation (an initiative of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation), this is the second season Bozeman Film Society has produced this pioneering, nationwide program.

Tickets are available at thellentheatre.com or at the box office. The Ellen Theatre lobby opens at 6:30 p.m. for concession and bar; with shows beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Visit bozemanfilmsociety.org for more information.