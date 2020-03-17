Second Gallatin County case of novel coronavirus

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

On Tuesday, March 17, 2020 the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed a second positive case of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in a person living in Gallatin County.

Matt Kelley, Health Officer with GCCHD, said a male in his 20s returned to Montana from Europe on March 12 and had symptoms. He was tested on March 13 and the results came back on March 17. The person is in good condition in his home.

Kelley stresses that the male was diligent in self-isolating and that saved many potential contacts and exposures.

“It drives home why it’s so important that when people are sick they hunker down in their homes and seek medical care,” Kelley said.

A press conference will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the Gallatin County Coordination Center (219 E. Tamarack, at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.) Kelley, nor any other Health Department representatives, will be available to answer questions until Wednesday’s press conference.

The conference will also be streamed live on the GCCHD Facebook page (link) and recorded. The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.