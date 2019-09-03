Setting the standard: Basics of good hunter etiquette

EBS STAFF

A successful hunt in Montana means so much more than filling a tag. It’s about experiencing the outdoors, finding a genuine camaraderie and making ethical decisions at every turn. Here are a few basics to help you find success this season:

Follow the rules of safe gun handling.

Be proficient in the use of your equipment.

Know and obey laws and regulations.

Develop and maintain your hunting skills and knowledge.

Develop a personal code of conduct and consistently stick to it. That includes packing out garbage, closing gates and keeping vehicles on designated roads.

Respect the wildlife you hunt and the land it inhabits.

Respect other hunters and rights of non-hunters and landowners.

Get involved in wildlife conservation.

Be a role model: share your skill and knowledge with others.

Additionally, remember the four basic rules of gun safety:

1) Always point the muzzle of your gun in a safe direction.

2) Always treat every gun as if it were loaded.

3) Always be sure of your target and beyond.

4) Always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.