Entertainment
Big Sky ‘Shoulder Season’ hours – Fall 2019
Here’s a working list of “shoulder season” restaurant hours in Big Sky. Please email media@theoutlawpartners.com with updates or additions.
320 Guest Ranch – Dining reopens in May.
Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine – Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close.
Big Sky Resort restaurants: Andiamo Italian Grille, Carabiner Lounge, Chet’s, Everett’s 8,800, Headwaters Grille, Lone Peak Café and Mountain Mall Mocha Check websites or call the resort for individual listings.
Beehive Basin Brewery – Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Blend Big Sky – Open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to close.
Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge – Open Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to close.
The Broken Spoke Bar & Casino – Open daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
By Word of Mouth – Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Bucks T-4 – Reopens Nov. 28.
The Cabin Bar & Grill: Reopens Dec. 1.
Corral Bar, Steakhouse & Motel – Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Cosmic Café – Open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Choppers – Open Wednesday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Sundays at 10:45 a.m.
Gallatin Riverhouse Grill – Open daily from 3-10 p.m.
Horn & Cantle Restaurant & Saloon – Reopens Dec. 7.
Hungry Moose Market & Deli – Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Hungry Moose Market & Deli on the Mountain – Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse – Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lotus Pad Asian Cuisine – Open daily from 5:30 p.m. to close. Closed Oct. 31.
Michaelangelo’s Risorante Italiano – Reopens Dec. 12.
Milkie’s Pizza & Pub – Open daily from 4 p.m. to close.
Mi Pueblito Taco Bus – Open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Olive B’s Big Sky Bistro – Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closes on Oct. 19, and reopens on Dec. 9
Ousel & Spur Pizza Company – Open daily from 5 p.m. to close. Closed Oct. 7-9.
Rainbow Ranch Lodge – Open daily 4-10 p.m.
The Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store – Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Oct. 11-15.
Roxy’s Market – Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Steele Pressed Juice – Opens Oct. 25, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Standard: Cocktails and Desserts – Open Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close.
Toast – Reopens Oct. 19, open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Wrap Shack – Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Weather
Trending
-
Environment5 days ago
Black bear euthanized due to multiple conflicts in Big Sky
-
Regional6 days ago
‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 10/3/19
-
Uncategorized4 days ago
International conference on sheep and goat conservation comes to Bozeman
-
Opinion6 days ago
Op-ed: Why aren’t there more solar panels in Big Sky?