Big Sky ‘Shoulder Season’ hours – Fall 2019

Here’s a working list of “shoulder season” restaurant hours in Big Sky. Please email media@theoutlawpartners.com with updates or additions.

320 Guest Ranch – Dining reopens in May.

Alberto’s Mexican Cuisine – Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close.

Big Sky Resort restaurants: Andiamo Italian Grille, Carabiner Lounge, Chet’s, Everett’s 8,800, Headwaters Grille, Lone Peak Café and Mountain Mall Mocha Check websites or call the resort for individual listings.

Beehive Basin Brewery – Open daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Blend Big Sky – Open Tuesday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to close.

Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge – Open Wednesday through Sunday, 5 p.m. to close.

The Broken Spoke Bar & Casino – Open daily from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

By Word of Mouth – Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bucks T-4 – Reopens Nov. 28.

The Cabin Bar & Grill: Reopens Dec. 1.

Corral Bar, Steakhouse & Motel – Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Cosmic Café – Open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Choppers – Open Wednesday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Sundays at 10:45 a.m.

Gallatin Riverhouse Grill – Open daily from 3-10 p.m.

Horn & Cantle Restaurant & Saloon – Reopens Dec. 7.

Hungry Moose Market & Deli – Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Hungry Moose Market & Deli on the Mountain – Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lone Peak Brewery & Taphouse – Open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lotus Pad Asian Cuisine – Open daily from 5:30 p.m. to close. Closed Oct. 31.

Michaelangelo’s Risorante Italiano – Reopens Dec. 12.

Milkie’s Pizza & Pub – Open daily from 4 p.m. to close.

Mi Pueblito Taco Bus – Open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Olive B’s Big Sky Bistro – Open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Open Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closes on Oct. 19, and reopens on Dec. 9

Ousel & Spur Pizza Company – Open daily from 5 p.m. to close. Closed Oct. 7-9.

Rainbow Ranch Lodge – Open daily 4-10 p.m.

The Rocks Tasting Room and Liquor Store – Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Oct. 11-15.

Roxy’s Market – Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Steele Pressed Juice – Opens Oct. 25, Thursday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Standard: Cocktails and Desserts – Open Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close.

Toast – Reopens Oct. 19, open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wrap Shack – Open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.