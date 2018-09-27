EBS STAFF

An accident in Gallatin Canyon today resulted in a fatality after a red pickup truck traveling southbound on Highway 191 struck the guardrail, then a tree, and landed on its roof in the Gallatin River.

The accident occurred 2 to 3 miles north of Big Sky near mile marker 51, at approximately 12:30 p.m. According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Cherie Lofton, the male occupant was not wearing a seatbelt and speed was a factor, but it has not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of the family.