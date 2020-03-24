Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Gallatin County

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – Six new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were reported in Gallatin County yesterday, according to a March 24 statement from the Gallatin City-County Health Department. The additional cases bring the Gallatin County total to 16 confirmed cases, as of EBS press time.

The health department expects subsequent cases in the area to “consist of community transmission, close contact and travel related history,” the statement said.

“This is all part of our effort to identify contacts,” said Matt Kelley, health officer for the health department, in the statement. “All identified close contacts are instructed to self-quarantine. If close contacts develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 they are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.”

Gallatin County currently has four cases affecting individuals in their 60s, three cases affecting individuals in their 50s, two cases each affecting people in their 40s, 30s, 20s, and between the ages of 10 and 19. The final case is an individual in their 70s. Statewide, there are currently 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of EBS press time on March 24.

The department would not release the ages or locations of the six new confirmed cases, according to the statement.

“We will no longer be routinely providing details about each individual case unless we see an immediate public health need,” the statement said.

The health department is encouraging people to heed social distance recommendations, including:

• Limiting contact with groups of people, whether you’re sick or not and maintaining social distancing when in public as much as possible.

• Staying home whenever possible, except for your essential needs.

• Self-isolating when you are sick, even with mild symptoms.

• Frequently washing your hands with soap and water, and regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

• Work from home if possible.

• Self-quarantine for 14 days if you’ve recently returned home from international travel.

The GCCHD Call Center is open seven days a week for questions about COVID-19 at (406) 548-0123.