Skyline bus adjusts schedule

EBS STAFF

In light of Big Sky Resort’s recent closure, the Skyline buses will shift to an amended schedule beginning March 23. Skyline buses will operate on a similar schedule to their offseason schedule, including two round trips in both the morning and the evening between Bozeman and Big Sky. The free transportation service will also offer an on-demand service, where riders can call in to the Big Sky location to arrange a ride during times outside of the standard offerings.

Updates will be posted at skylinebus.com. For on demand service or further information, contact Skyline at (406)-995-6287.