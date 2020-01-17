Snobar to bring two nights of entertainment to resortgoers

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – To the delight of music fans, Big Sky Resort is bringing back a lineup of DJs and musicians for two weekends of Snobar—evenings of EDM music on Jan. 18 and 25, each complete with four acts.

Après will begin at 3 p.m. on the Vista Deck, with music beginning at 6 p.m. on the mountain next to the Swifty 2.0 Terrain Park. A bar made out of snow will offer myriad drinks options for partygoers and revelers.

An after-party will appease night owls, spanning from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Montana Jack.

Visit bigskyresort.com for more information.