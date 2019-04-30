Sports
Spring sports in full swing
By Doug Hare EBS SPORTS EDITOR
Golf
On April 23, Manhattan Christian hosted 75 golfers at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman on a cloudy day with favorable early season conditions.
TJ Nordahl took 6th place overall for the girls. Her 104 round qualified her for a place in the State C Tournament (girls who shoot a round of 120 or under qualify), and Coach Jenny Wilcynski is confident that TJ will be able to shoot lower scores throughout the season.
Pierce King shot the low score for the Big Horns boys team with a 97 and Evan Iskenderian fired a 98—both qualifying rounds for the Boys State C Tournament which will be held at the Double Arrow Golf Course in Seeley Lake May 14-15.
“Pierce played very consistent and is looking to take his score lower in upcoming events,” said Coach Wilcynski. “Evan had a great back nine with a 43. He knew exactly what he wanted to do and set out and accomplished it in his first event of the season.”
Nathan Browne was one stroke away from qualifying for States with a 101. “He is persistent and will no doubt reach this goal! Overall the team played great with having a week off before with Spring Break,” said Wilcynski.
The Big Horns golfers will travel to Ennis to play a match at the Madison Meadows Golf Course on April 27.
Scores:
Boys
- Pierce King- 46/51-97
- Evan Iskenderian 55/43-98
- Nathan Browne 51/50-101
- Nolan Schumacher 60/55-115
- Jackson Lang 55/62-117
Girls
- TJ Nordhal: 51/53-104
- Lyli McCarthy: 67/58-125
- Brooke Meredith: 75/60-135
Track and Field:
The Big Horns track and field team already has three track meets under their belts. Early in the season, many athletes have been putting up personal bests and setting school records.
On April 2 at the Gallatin Valley Invitational, Brooke Botha placed second in shot put and broke her own school record with a throw of 29′ 11.5″. Thais Boava set a new record in the women’s 100m dash with a time of 13.94 and finished second overall.
At the TMFF Invite in Bozeman on April 6, both boys and girls finished tenth in a field of 14 teams.
- Thais Boava placed first in long jump with a jump of 17′ 5″, breaking an LPHS school record and qualifying for the State C Tournament. However, her second jump has sidelined her with an ACL tear.
- Madi Strauss placed 4th, with a triple jump of 31′ 3″, breaking her own school record.
- Ryker Potter broke his school records in shot and discus, with a throw of 33′ 5″ in shot and 106’1″ in discus.
- Kolya Bough placed 3rd in the 800m, with a time of 2:23 and 2nd in the 1600m, with a time of 5:26.
- The 4x100m relay team of Mikey Botha, Kolya Bough, Milosz Shipman and Ryker Potter finished 4th with a time of 52.89.
- Tristen Clack finished 5th in the 800m with a time of 3:03.
- Madi Rager finished 2nd in the 1600m with a time of 6:12.
The LPHS track team traveled to Laurel, MT on April 11. The girls finished 7 out of 12 teams, beating some Class B schools. Athletes earn points for finishing in the top 6 of their event.
- Ryker Potter finished 6th in discus, with a throw of 102′ 2″ and 6th in shot put with a throw of 35′ 7.5″, a personal best. Ryker was 10th in javelin, throwing a personal best of 101′ 4″.
- In the 1600m, Kolya Bough ran a 5:22 a season best, (9th) Cody Clack ran 6:02 and Tracen O’Connor ran 6:07. In the 800 m, Kolya ran 2:31 (11th), Cody ran a 2:34 (15th), a personal best for the year, and Tracen a 3:03 (20th).
- In the 100m dash, Bennett Miller ran 13.10, Kyan Smit ran a 13.79, and Milosz Shipman ran a 14.10. In the 4×100 relay, LPHS finished 8th with a time of 51.96. The relay team included Bennett, Kyan, Milosz, and Mikey Botha. In the 200m dash, Mikey set a personal record of 28.14 and Kyan set his personal best at 28.01.
- In high jump, Kyan cleared 5’0″, setting a personal best and tying for 7th place. In long jump, Mikey jumped 14′ 11.25″, a personal record.
- For the girls, Brooke Botha finished 3rd in discus, with a throw of 88’11” and 4th in shot put with a throw of 31′ 7.5″, a personal best. Brooke was 5th in javelin, throwing 97’6″, a season best.
- In the 1600m run, Madi Rager ran a season best 6:05, finishing 3rd overall. In the 800m, Madi ran a 2:47 finishing 5th, while Tristen Clack ran a 3:02, a personal record, and finished 10th. Tristen also finished 10th in the 400m dash with a time of 1:13.
- In the 100m dash, Amelia Fischer ran a 15.36 and Sophia Cone ran a 15.38. Sophia and Amelia both ran the 200 m dash with times of 32.46 and 33.09 respectively. Both ladies were part of the 4x100m relay team, which also included Madison Strauss and Tristen Clack. The relay team finished 8th with a time of 59.08.
- In the long jump, Madison jumped 12’8″ and Amelia 10’9″. In triple jump, Madison tied for 7th with a jump of 30’4″.