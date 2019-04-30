Spring sports in full swing

By Doug Hare EBS SPORTS EDITOR

Golf﻿

On April 23, Manhattan Christian hosted 75 golfers at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman on a cloudy day with favorable early season conditions.

TJ Nordahl took 6th place overall for the girls. Her 104 round qualified her for a place in the State C Tournament (girls who shoot a round of 120 or under qualify), and Coach Jenny Wilcynski is confident that TJ will be able to shoot lower scores throughout the season.

Pierce King shot the low score for the Big Horns boys team with a 97 and Evan Iskenderian fired a 98—both qualifying rounds for the Boys State C Tournament which will be held at the Double Arrow Golf Course in Seeley Lake May 14-15.

“Pierce played very consistent and is looking to take his score lower in upcoming events,” said Coach Wilcynski. “Evan had a great back nine with a 43. He knew exactly what he wanted to do and set out and accomplished it in his first event of the season.”

Nathan Browne was one stroke away from qualifying for States with a 101. “He is persistent and will no doubt reach this goal! Overall the team played great with having a week off before with Spring Break,” said Wilcynski.

The Big Horns golfers will travel to Ennis to play a match at the Madison Meadows Golf Course on April 27.

Scores:



Boys

Pierce King- 46/51-97

Evan Iskenderian 55/43-98

Nathan Browne 51/50-101

Nolan Schumacher 60/55-115

Jackson Lang 55/62-117

Girls

TJ Nordhal: 51/53-104

Lyli McCarthy: 67/58-125

Brooke Meredith: 75/60-135

Track and Field:

The Big Horns track and field team already has three track meets under their belts. Early in the season, many athletes have been putting up personal bests and setting school records.

On April 2 at the Gallatin Valley Invitational, Brooke Botha placed second in shot put and broke her own school record with a throw of 29′ 11.5″. Thais Boava set a new record in the women’s 100m dash with a time of 13.94 and finished second overall.

At the TMFF Invite in Bozeman on April 6, both boys and girls finished tenth in a field of 14 teams.

Thais Boava placed first in long jump with a jump of 17′ 5″, breaking an LPHS school record and qualifying for the State C Tournament. However, her second jump has sidelined her with an ACL tear.

Madi Strauss placed 4th, with a triple jump of 31′ 3″, breaking her own school record.

Ryker Potter broke his school records in shot and discus, with a throw of 33′ 5″ in shot and 106’1″ in discus.

Kolya Bough placed 3rd in the 800m, with a time of 2:23 and 2nd in the 1600m, with a time of 5:26.

The 4x100m relay team of Mikey Botha, Kolya Bough, Milosz Shipman and Ryker Potter finished 4th with a time of 52.89.

Tristen Clack finished 5th in the 800m with a time of 3:03.

Madi Rager finished 2nd in the 1600m with a time of 6:12.

The LPHS track team traveled to Laurel, MT on April 11. The girls finished 7 out of 12 teams, beating some Class B schools. Athletes earn points for finishing in the top 6 of their event.