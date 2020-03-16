St. Patrick’s day is March 17. How do you plan to celebrate?

Stephanie Kissell

Big Sky, MT

“I plan on celebrating with my 5-year old daughter. She has a little leprechaun trap all ready, so we’re going to have some sort of mischievous game and hopefully the leprechauns will give her some gold and then they will return to Ireland and won’t come back until next year.”

Bernie Dan

Big Sky, MT

“My father-in-law is 98-years old and he loves corned beef and cabbage. So, we’re going to have corned beef and cabbage with my father-in-law…and with two of my kids and their spouses, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Adrian Romero

Chicago, IL

“I’ll be going back to Chicago and drinking at the Chicago River. Green beer.”

Eleanor Crow

Newport, RI

“I kind of feel like I’ve had my fill of St. Patrick’s day parades and all that stuff. I may go to the local parade back home, we’re in Newport, RI, so probably go to that because it is a big deal. So, if anything, I’ll go to that for about 10 minutes until it gets too crowded, but that’s probably it.”