Tester delivers funds to Montana Crime Victim Services

EBS STAFF

HELENA – Sen. Jon Tester recently delivered more than $7.6 million to the Montana Board of Crime Control to fund community-based organizations that assist with medical care, legal support, housing and other services for survivors of violent crimes such as rape and murder.

This funding, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Victims of Crime Act, comes from fines and restitution paid by criminals convicted of federal crimes.

“Montana is home to some top-notch organizations that help victims of violent crime recover from trauma and get back on their feet, but without the right resources, our domestic violence shelters and legal aid organizations can only do so much,” Tester said in a statement. “This funding will help give the folks on the front lines helping survivors better tools to boost outcomes after a violent crime.”