Tester Secures More Than $4.5 Million in CDC Funding for Montana Coronavirus Response

U.S. SENATE – On March 16, U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced $4,567,500 in Centers for Disease Control (CDC) funding for Montana to help combat the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This funding is a critical first step toward helping Montana communities fight the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Tester. “I was proud to vote for this funding two weeks ago, but now it’s past time for Mitch McConnell to let the Senate do its job and provide more support to our state. We cannot let Washington dysfunction stand in the way of keeping Montana families healthy and safe.”

This CDC funding—appropriated by the Coronavirus supplemental package signed into law on March 6—will support states, local governments, Tribes and health service providers in carrying out surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control and other preparedness and response activities.

