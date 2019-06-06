Connect with us

Tickets on sale for Annual Parks and Trails Gala

1 min ago

EBS STAFF

Tickets for the Big Sky Community Organization’s Annual Parks & Trails Gala went on sale on May 24.

There are 250 seats available for the July 12 event, which is a celebration of the creation a community park and trail system throughout Big Sky. It is also an opportunity to learn more about future projects. 

Dinner will be provided by Seasonal Montana, and will be followed by live music and dancing.

Dress for the event will be “Montana Cocktail,” according the BSCO website, which also lists three tiers of available sponsorhip for businesses.

For more information on the event and sponsorship packages, visit BSCOmt.com, call (406) 993-2112 or email at sara@bscomt.org.

