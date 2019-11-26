Connect with us

‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (1) – 11/26/19

Animal cruelty suspects identified

Last October, the staff of the Ennis National Fish Hatchery walked into a grizzly scene, discovering that unknown individuals had broken into the facility with the intent to not only vandalize but also to brutally kill roughly 30 fish housed by the hatchery. Their methodology included bludgeoning the fish to death before tossing them back into their holding ponds and raceways, and in some instances tossing them alive into pools of poisonous disinfectant. Damages totaled around $2,000, and authorities set out to find two individuals reportedly driving an ATV near the hatchery at the time of the crime.  Last week, two juveniles were identified on tips received by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and now face charges including felony aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanors of criminal mischief and youths in need of intervention.

