‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (1) – 9/10/19

Montana among least happy states

According to the Great Falls Tribune, WalletHub ranked Montana at No. 31 for overall happiness, finding that the Treasure State also ranked at No. 1 for suicides, No. 40 for emotional and physical wellbeing, No. 8 for work environment, No. 7 for community and environment and No. 5 for lowest long-term unemployment rate, among other statistics. Hawaii ranked No. 1 in terms of overall happiness and West Virginia ranked No. 50. Neighboring states Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming ranked No. 6, 12, 27 and 34 for overall happiness, respectively, and North Dakota and Wyoming were ranked No. 49 and 48 for suicides, respectively.