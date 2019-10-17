Connect with us

Montana

‘Town Crier’ – Briefs From the Region (2) – 10/17/19

Published

5 mins ago

on

PHOTO COURTESY OF UNSPLASH.COM

Montanans own most guns, get many DUI’s

According to a new report from Security.org, Montana ranks No. 1 in gun sales per capita, with an estimated 141.9 gun sales per 1,000 adults in 2018. Alaska nips close at Montana’s heels, with 140.1 gun sales per 1,000 adults in 2018, and South Dakota ranking No. 3 at 129.9. Despite the figure, Montana ranks No. 3 in terms of lowest rates of gun-related murder, No. 8 for lowest gun-related robberies and No. 10 for lowest gun-related aggravated assaults. According to SafeHome.org, in 2017 Montana ranks No. 8 for DUI arrests, clocking in 413.52 per 100,000 residents. Neighboring South Dakota ranked No.1 with 938.75 per 100,000 residents. KBUL News Talk compared the data points on Oct. 15.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

october, 2019

Filter Events

09oct(oct 9)12:00 am22(oct 22)10:30 amFall Community Cleanse12:00 am - 10:30 am (22) Santosha Wellness Center

21oct6:30 pm8:00 pmHRDC Community Forum Big Sky6:30 pm - 8:00 pm Human Resource Development Council of District IX

22oct4:00 pm7:00 pmCustomer Appreciation Party!4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Beehive Basin Brewery

23oct5:00 pm7:00 pmEnd World Polio with Big Sky Rotary5:00 pm - 7:00 pm Beehive Basin Brewery

More Events

Weather

Advertisements


Trending

X
X