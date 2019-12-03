‘Town Crier’ – Briefs from the Region (2) – 12/3/19

The Arts Council of Big Sky is excited to present the first annual Big Sky Open Studio Tour, taking place on December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at various locations throughout the community. This FREE self-guided studio tour will allow you to meet and mingle with 14 of Big Sky’s best artists.

To take the tour, visit http://bigskyarts.org/2019/10/23/big-sky-studio-tour/ to download and print the tour guide and punch card. Printed tour guides and can also be picked up at Tart and Melanie Turner Designs in the Big Sky Town Center or The Trove West in the Meadow Village Center. Once you have the guide, you’ll be able to hit the road and look for the studio tour signs around the community.

At each stop, you can explore the artist’s studio space, learn more about their creative process, enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, and view new artwork. Artwork will also be available for purchase so you can check off your holiday gift list while directly supporting our local artists. Visit all 13 artists, collect their custom stamps on your punch card, and you will be entered to win original artwork by Donna LaHue, Michelle Kristula-Green, and Craig Krzycki.

Participating artists include Georgia Baker, Silly Tilly, Michelle Kristula Green, Dave Pecunies, Kira Fercho, Ryan Turner, Julie Gustafson, Sue Linsey, Heather Rapp, Craig Kyzycki, Donna LaHue, Maggie Shane, Lorri Lagerbloom, and Carly Jo Huge. The event is sponsored by Tart Boutique, Erika and Co., Melanie Turner Home and the Trove West.

For more information please call 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2757727777787364/