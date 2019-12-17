‘Town Crier’ Newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 12/17/19

Bear spray placed in Bozeman oven explodes

On Dec. 14, the Bozeman Fire Department sent three engines to a nearby home fearing the structure was on fire. What they found, however, left them with more questions than answers—a canister of bear spray had been placed inside a warming oven, causing it to explode and forcing an evacuation due to the potent capsaicin fumes. The three male residents, who were roommates, we’re uninjured but declined to comment. Typically, bear spray is used to deter charging bears and other large, aggressive animals.