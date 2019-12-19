Montana
‘Town Crier’ Newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 12/19/19
Four dead, including shooter, in Great Falls casino shooting
At approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 17, a gunman opened fire at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls, killing three casino-goers and injuring a fourth. The unidentified suspect fled the scene, entering a residential neighborhood roughly a mile from the casino before Great Falls police officers engaged the suspect, fatally shooting him behind an elementary school at around 6 a.m. Classes at the school were subsequently canceled and a holiday play was rescheduled. As the injured victim recovers at a Great Falls hospital, the community is left struggling to understand the violence—at this time no motive has been determined as police investigate possible connections between the shooter and the victims.
Continue Reading
Weather