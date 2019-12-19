Regional
‘Town Crier’ Newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 12/19/19
Belgrade man hijacks forklift, crashing into house
At approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, Belgrade’s Joshua J. Webb was reportedly seen driving a stolen forklift over mailboxes and eventually crashing into the side of a house. When questioned by police, Webb admitted to stealing the heavy machinery from a nearby construction site. The 37-year-old appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Dec. 16, where the judge set bail at $1,500 while he stares down a potential 10-years prison sentence for felony theft. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2020.
Continue Reading
Weather