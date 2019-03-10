Connect with us

Environment

U.S. House of Representatives passes Land and Water Conservation Fund

Published

1 min ago

on

The Natural Resources Management Act (which includes The Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act), awaits Trump's signature. If signed, the act would permanently ban mining on 30,000 acres of public land just outside Yellowstone National Park. PHOTO COURTESY OF NPS

EBS STAFF

On Feb. 26, the U.S. House passed the Natural Resources Management Act in a 363-52 vote. The bill is a public lands package that includes the Land and Water Conservation Fund and previously passed the Senate on Feb. 13. The bill will now sit on President Trump’s desk and he is expected to sign it.

The Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act falls under the NRMA. If signed by Trump, the act would permanently ban mining on 30,000 acres of public land just outside Yellowstone National Park.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, we celebrate the program’s original intent,” said Jonathan Asher, Government Relations Manager at The Wilderness Society and a spokesman for the LWCF Coalition, “…that proceeds from public resource extraction will be dedicated to the protection of our greatest natural parks and outdoor places.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Upcoming Events

march, 2019

Filter Events

08mar(mar 8)9:00 am10(mar 10)4:00 pmBSSEF Freeride Competition9:00 am - 4:00 pm (10) Big Sky ResortEvent Type :Sports

22mar3:00 pm7:00 pmSmokin' Aces Rail Jam3:00 pm - 7:00 pm Big Sky ResortEvent Type :Sports

22mar(mar 22)9:00 pm23(mar 23)12:00 amAlbum Release Party9:00 pm - 12:00 am (23) Choppers Grub & PubEvent Type :Music

30mar6:00 pm10:00 pm7th Annual Auction for the Arts6:00 pm - 10:00 pm Moonlight LodgeEvent Type :Arts

More Events

Weather

Advertisements

Trending

X
X