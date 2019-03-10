U.S. House of Representatives passes Land and Water Conservation Fund

EBS STAFF

On Feb. 26, the U.S. House passed the Natural Resources Management Act in a 363-52 vote. The bill is a public lands package that includes the Land and Water Conservation Fund and previously passed the Senate on Feb. 13. The bill will now sit on President Trump’s desk and he is expected to sign it.

The Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act falls under the NRMA. If signed by Trump, the act would permanently ban mining on 30,000 acres of public land just outside Yellowstone National Park.

“As we celebrate this important milestone, we celebrate the program’s original intent,” said Jonathan Asher, Government Relations Manager at The Wilderness Society and a spokesman for the LWCF Coalition, “…that proceeds from public resource extraction will be dedicated to the protection of our greatest natural parks and outdoor places.”