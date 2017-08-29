By Sarah Gianelli EBS Associate Editor

BIG SKY – Big Sky’s Uplands Trail closed on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 29 due to the discovery of a partially consumed elk carcass and signs of bear-related activity. The Big Sky Community Organization anticipates the trail will re-open in the next two to three days when evidence of bear activity ceases. A hiker discovered the elk carcass approximately a quarter of a mile from the trailhead and 30 yards west of the trail on the morning of Aug. 29. He called Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and a representative contacted the BSCO, the local organization responsible for the management of Big Sky’s public trails.