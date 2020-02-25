VIDEO: MSU student drains full-court shot for $11,111

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 2/25/20

Montana State University student Joe Thompson left Brick Breeden Fieldhouse richer on Feb. 22’s rivalry night versus University of Montana, after banking a full-court huck in front of a packed house. How much did he pocket, exactly? Some $11,111, courtesy of a promotion by Montana Rib & Chop House, drawing comparisons to a scene from Will Ferrell’s “Semi Pro,” in which Ferrell’s Jackie Moon never expected the shot to land. The crowd went into a frenzy, and the video, below, has since gone viral on a global scale. According to ABC 14 News, his “2-4” hand gesture after sinking the shot was in homage to the late Kobe Bryant, known well for his clutch performances.