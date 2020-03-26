VIDEO: Reporter tells Yellowstone bison herd ‘I ain’t messing with you’

Video goes viral, park praises proper wildlife interface

Deion Broxton of NBC Montana KTVM was reporting from the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner, Montana on March 25—presumably covering the indefinite closure of the park in response to COVID-19-realted concerns—when a herd of the park’s iconic large mammal, the mighty bison, got too close for comfort. Broxton looked nervously at the herd before saying, “I ain’t messing with you” in a hilarious sequence that ends in him packing his equipment and then leaving. Broxton posted the video to Twitter, and it has since been viewed over 8 million times. The Yellowstone National Park official Twitter account praised his safety-minded wildlife interface in a Retweet: “A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! … Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action!” The video has proved a silly reprieve for people stuck at home, becoming a meme sensation and even a laugh-worthy gif. Check out some highlights, below.

Here's the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! 🤣 Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action! https://t.co/A3h75AACeV https://t.co/YyZj7eK6gd — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) March 25, 2020

When that one coworker starts coming your way to interrupt your conversation pic.twitter.com/pqlleaGlhe — PrimaDonna🇬🇭♒ (@BeamBunnyUp) March 25, 2020

When someone comes within 6 feet of me https://t.co/pxBkGB36Uz — Erin Donnelly (@erindonnelly) March 25, 2020