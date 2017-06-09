MONTANA OUTDOOR SCIENCE SCHOOL

The 19th annual Watershed Festival and Fishing Derby, an event dedicated to promoting awareness and responsible stewardship of the natural resources found within our watersheds, is slated for Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival, which drew more than 2,200 people last year, will take place in Bozeman at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Fish Technology Center on Bridger Drive. The event is co-hosted by MOSS and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

In addition to fly casting lessons, food trucks face painting and duck races, there will be music and a fishing derby for kids—which has proven to be one of the festival’s most popular offerings. Attendees can keep two rainbow trout caught from the Fish Technology Center, and USFWS staff will be on hand to help clean them.

Visit outdoorscience.org/program-calendar for more information.