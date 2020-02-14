We’re hiring!

Senior Editor, Outlaw Partners’ publications

Outlaw Partners, LLC

Big Sky, Montana

Full time

Summary

Outlaw Partners seeks an experienced, driven and passionate Senior Editor to join the ranks in the Outlaw newsroom located in stunning Big Sky, Montana.

We’re looking for the unique combination of a proven and detail-oriented journalist who can generate, write and edit compelling stories, while overseeing daily operations for the Explore Big Sky newspaper.

Reporting to the Editor-in-Chief, the Senior Editor works closely with editorial, design and sales teams to help formulate and implement content strategy for the bimonthly Explore Big Sky newspaper, biannual Mountain Outlaw magazine and annual Explore Yellowstone magazine, while managing EBS staff and outside contributors. The successful candidate will guide stories from concept to publication, is extremely organized and comes equipped with strong leadership and problem-solving abilities. You’ll have a passion for storytelling, a willingness to try new things and a strong background in digital media strategy.

At Outlaw Partners, we are proud of our work and our community, and value the outdoors as much as a tightly crafted article. We have fun, we work hard and we love what we do.

Responsibilities:

Help plan and execute content in print and digital platforms for Explore Big Sky newspaper, Mountain Outlaw magazine, the Explore Yellowstone guide and related digital and social media platforms. Ensure the perspective of all material is in the publications’ style: timely, appropriate, accurate and entertaining

Collaborate with Editor-in-Chief to determine content in Outlaw publications, while growing our audience through digital/social media platforms

Report, write, edit and photograph news and human-interest stories from Big Sky, southwest Montana, and the Greater Yellowstone region

Lead EBS staff, managing daily functioning for the newspaper

Oversee fact-checking and proofreading procedures and copy edit when necessary

Coordinate native content in EBS with sales and advertorial teams, and apply for editorial awards and contests

Lead weekly editorial meetings

Work nights and weekends when needed. Travel for stories/networking events when possible

Keep updated on local, regional, state and national news (particularly as relates to Montana)

Coordinate with freelance writers/photographers; negotiate freelance contracts and trades, manage EBS freelance budget for publications and awards

Work with video department coordinating videos to accompany print/digital content

Preferred qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

2-3 years experience in print or online news reporting, at least 1 year management experience

Strong command of AP Style

Proficient knowledge of Microsoft Office, Google Drive, photo editing software and online publishing platforms including WordPress

Strong written and oral communication skills, with a keen attention to detail and the ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines

Demonstrated social media aptitude, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

Willingness to relocate to one of the most beautiful mountain communities in the country: Big Sky, Montana

Knowledge of outdoor/ski industries a plus

Compensation:

Commensurate with experience. Outlaw Partners also offers a comprehensive benefits package.

To apply, send a cover letter, resume and three published writing samples to Joseph T. O’Connor, Editor-in-Chief, at joe@theoutlawpartners.com.

About Outlaw Partners:

Outlaw Partners is a dynamic media, marketing and events company located in the community of Big Sky in southwest Montana. Twice named among Outside Magazine’s “Best Places to Work,” Outlaw Partners owns and publishes the Explore Big Sky newspaper, as well as Mountain Outlaw and Explore Yellowstone magazines. The Outlaws are a team of creative, hard-working, fun-loving and outdoor-oriented individuals who recognize the power of the well-written word, vibrant photography, compelling video and inspiring design. Saddle-up and ride for the brand.