Wilson, Lady Big Horns sting Hornets

By Brandon Walker EBS Editorial Assistant

BIG SKY – The Lone Peak High School varsity girls basketball team picked up their third consecutive victory to open the 2019-2020 season on Dec. 19, defeating the White Sulphur Springs Hornets 37-22.

The Lady Big Horns outscored the Hornets in three of the four quarters of play. Sophomore Carly Wilson fueled LPHS early, scoring 11 of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter, helping Lone Peak take a commanding 15-4 lead.

LPHS head coach Loren Bough wanted his team to play loose. “We really encouraged them to make sure it was fun, and they shot better when they were relaxed,” Bough said.

LPHS extended their lead to 23 points through three quarters of play before White Sulphur Springs started to come back in the fourth. The Hornets outscored the Lady Big Horns 10-2, but the late effort wasn’t enough to catch Lone Peak down the stretch.

Freshman Maddie Cone and junior Ivy Hicks shouldered part of the load offensively as they chipped in 10 and seven points respectively, helping their squad move to an unbeaten 3-0 on the season. “Chemistry is key. They really are a team that is very unselfish,” Bough said.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 15 6 14 2 37

White Sulphur Springs 4 2 6 10 22

Lone Peak: Carly Wilson 14, Maddie Cone 10, Ivy Hicks 7, Sara Wilson 6

White Sulphur Springs: Kenzie Hereim 8, Callie Menard 7, Jordan Stout 3, Ashtyn Tome 2, Aspyn Myrstol 2