BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – On Dec. 22, celebrate the first full day of winter in soulful style at the Winter Soulstice après ski party. Ride the new Ramcharger 8 lift, the first eight-seat chairlift in North America, to the deck at Everett’s 8800 for a Winter Soulstice après party with DJ Chris Sage and an ice luge, followed by DJ Jason Root and the famous ice bar in the Mountain Village plaza.

The night culminates at Montana Jack with live music by The Tiny Band, featuring Motown hits. Classic soul and funk music with a modern twist will be the theme for both DJs throughout the day, keeping spirits high for a winter full of powder turns and bluebird days.

805 Beer will be taking over the taps in Montana Jack on Friday and Saturday – offering Luponic Distorion, Velvet Merlin Nitro, 805 and Peachy Bones Sour on draft. In addition to the tap takeover, 805 Beer will offer can specials at Everett’s 8800 and in the Mountain Village plaza all day Saturday. An 805 Beer and whiskey special will be offered at Montana Jack during The Tiny Band live performance.

In addition to live music, Big Sky Resort and Under Armour are hosting a social media giveaway at the top of Ramcharger 8. To enter, take a photo including the new Ramcharger 8 chairlift, post on your social media pages and tag @bigskyresort and #Ramcharger8. Head to the Under Armour tent, located at the top of Ramcharger 8 lift, and flash the photo for a complimentary Under Armour baselayer. Limited quantities are available and prizes will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets to The Tiny Band at Montana Jack, are on sale now: $5 in advance; $10 at the door.

Winter Soulstice Event Schedule

9 a.m. – Big Sky Resort opens for skiing and riding

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – DJ Chris Sage on Everett’s 8800 deck

11 a.m. – Ramcharger 8 Social Media Giveaway begins at Under Armour tent atop Andesite Mountain

1:30–5 p.m. – DJ Jason Root in Mountain Village Plaza

9:30 p.m. – The Tiny Band in Montana Jack