Women’s ice fishing course comes to Bozeman in February

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – Becoming an Outdoors Woman, a program by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks intended to encourage women to experience the outdoors, will host an ice fishing course in Bozeman on Feb. 7-8.

This class is for the beginner or intermediate ice angler who wants to learn or improve her fishing skills. At the Friday evening class, up to 20 participants will learn about ice fishing gear, dressing to stay warm and how to be safe on the ice. On Saturday, Feb. 8, the group will fish on the ice and try out ice augers and fishing shelters—hopefully hooking a few fish along the way.

According to Sara Smith, the program coordinator for BOW, beginning in the classroom is a way to promote confidence and ensure participants are comfortable once they get out on the ice.

Aligned with the mission of the BOW program, the course will serve as a chance to try out ice fishing, and with all gear provided—additionally, participants will not need to purchase a fishing license to fish during the course.

BOW hosts ice fishing courses across the state in the wintertime and also hosts programming on shoeshoeing. During the warmer months, courses range in topics from archery and canoeing to outdoor cooking and camping, to name a few.

“In Montana winter can get really long,” Smith said, adding that BOW is trying to encourage just one more way to get outside in the winter. Beyond getting outside, Smith said there’s also a great reward in ice fishing. “You can catch fish and then take it home to make dinner with,” she said.

The class will meet Friday, Feb. 7 at the Bozeman Fish, Wildlife and Parks office from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and fishing will commence Saturday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at a location determined by ice conditions at the time of the course. Registration is required in advance and fills quickly.

Visit fwp.mt.gov/education/bow for more information.