Women’s voting rights, a look back

1 min ago

EBS STAFF

WYOMING – On Dec. 10, 1869, the governor of the then-territory of Wyoming signed unprecedented legislation into law: women were granted the right to vote. The Wyoming Territory was the first territory or state in the nation to give unrestricted voting rights to women; the following September, in 1870, women voted in Wyoming’s second territorial election with a reported 1,000 women turning out to the polls, according to the Wyoming State Historical Society.

Women were granted suffrage in Montana in 1914, though it wasn’t until 1920 before the 19th amendment granting all American women the right to vote was ratified by the states.

