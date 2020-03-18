Wyoming lawmakers agree to budget, send it to governor

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Wyoming lawmakers have agreed to a state budget that Gov. Mark Gordon began considering March 9.

A deal March 6 between the House and Senate ends a budgeting process that lawmakers began in December and have continued through a legislative session that began Feb. 10.

Despite reaching agreement, state representatives and senators both expressed disappointment the budget lacked cuts amid declining revenue from the coal, oil and natural gas industries. The two chambers disagreed on a dozen areas in recent days including $2.5 million in matching funds for the University of Wyoming law school and a 1.5 percent reduction in targeted state spending. Lawmakers also disagreed whether to end health insurance coverage for currently unfilled positions in the state’s education system and over a cost adjustment for K-12 education.