Wyoming outdoor school names new leadership

EBS STAFF

LANDER, WY – The National Outdoor Leadership School recently selected Terri Watson as the school’s sixth president. Watson succeeds John Gans, who served 24 years as the school president.

NOLS, based in Lander, Wyoming, is a premier wilderness education school with over 800 instructors, 16 campuses and 28,363 students enrolled last year. The school, which will celebrate its 55th anniversary in 2020, provides classroom instruction in more than 40 countries, offering 350 courses related to extended wilderness expeditions, wilderness medicine and custom expeditions.

Watson will take her new role at NOLS after serving 28 years in corporate and nonprofit leadership positions. Most recently, she was the CEO at Colorado-based LightHawk, a nonprofit that connects conservation initiatives with volunteer pilots and aircrafts.