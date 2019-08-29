Yellowstone July visitation statistics released

YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Yellowstone National Park has hosted 936,062 visitors this July, a .48 percent decrease from July of last year.

This year to date has produced the lowest visitation statistics in the last four years and is just slightly above visitation counts from 2015. The numbers only vary slightly, however, as visitation statistics this year are only down 1.19 percent from last year.

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and visitors are advised to check road conditions on the park’s website before arrival.

For more data on park visitation, including the calculation process, visit www.nps.gov/yell.