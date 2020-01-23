Yellowstone Park visitation at lowest level since 2014

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARKS

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – In 2019, visitation to Yellowstone National Park was at the lowest level it has been since 2014. The park recorded over 4 million visits, a 2.3 percent decrease from 2018 and a 5.6 percent decrease from the record-breaking year in 2016.

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.

Visit irma.nps.gov/STATS to learn more.

—