Yellowstone Park visitation at lowest level since 2014

3 hours ago

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARKS

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – In 2019, visitation to Yellowstone National Park was at the lowest level it has been since 2014. The park recorded over 4 million visits, a 2.3 percent decrease from 2018 and a 5.6 percent decrease from the record-breaking year in 2016.  

  • Yellowstone Visits by Year
  • 2019 – 4,020,287
  • 2018 – 4,114,999
  • 2017 – 4,116,525
  • 2016 – 4,257,177
  • 2015 – 4,097,710
  • 2014 – 3,513,486

