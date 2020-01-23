Dining & Travel
Yellowstone Park visitation at lowest level since 2014
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – In 2019, visitation to Yellowstone National Park was at the lowest level it has been since 2014. The park recorded over 4 million visits, a 2.3 percent decrease from 2018 and a 5.6 percent decrease from the record-breaking year in 2016.
- Yellowstone Visits by Year
- 2019 – 4,020,287
- 2018 – 4,114,999
- 2017 – 4,116,525
- 2016 – 4,257,177
- 2015 – 4,097,710
- 2014 – 3,513,486
