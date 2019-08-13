Yellowstone snowmobile lottery to open

YELLOWSTONE PUBLIC AFFAIRS

On Aug. 1, applications opened for the 2019-2020 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter Yellowstone from each of its four winter entrances per day.

This year’s lottery will be open online from Aug. 1-31 and successful applicants will be notified in mid-September. Permit holders are considered non-commercial guides and must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trip.

There is no waiting list, but cancellations may occur and openings will be made available online. Trips can be a maximum of three days in length with permits costing $40 per day with a $6 application fee. To apply to the lottery and see more details, visit recreation.gov.