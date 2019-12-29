Connect with us

Yellowstone’s winter season kicks off

Published

3 hours ago

on

Snowmobiles and snowcoaches passing bison on a road in Yellowstone National Park. NPS PHOTO

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. – Roads opened Dec. 15 in Yellowstone National Park for travel by snowcoaches and snowmobiles.

Visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West and South Entrances. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips. 

The East Entrance Road over Sylvan Pass will open for oversnow travel on Sunday, Dec. 22. 

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City is plowed and open to wheeled-vehicle travel all year. 

Plan ahead for your winter adventure. In addition to unique winter travel opportunities, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities such as ranger-led programs, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.  

Weather is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. Please come prepared. Carry personal emergency survival equipment and dress appropriately for outside activities in extremely cold weather.   

Lodging and services are limited during winter. The following list highlights what winter visitor services are available:

Old Faithful 

Old Faithful Visitor Education Center, Geyser Grill, Bear Den Gift Shop and Ski Shop, Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins, Obsidian Dining Room

Mammoth Hot Springs

Mammoth Hotel, Mammoth Hotel Map Room Barista/Bar, Dining Room, Terrace Grill, Mammoth Gift Shop and Ski Shop, Albright Visitor Center, Mammoth General Store, medical clinic, campground, post office 

Service Stations

24-hour gasoline pumps are available at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful

Additionally, there are warming huts at Canyon, Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek, Madison, Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and West Thumb. Some huts are staffed during business hours and provide food, restrooms and water.

