YNP Superintendent to keynote chamber’s awards dinner

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cameron Sholly will deliver the keynote speech at the 22nd annual Big Sky Chamber Black Diamond Business Awards Dinner and Members’ Meeting on June 25.

Sholly recently said it’s imperative that the park’s future plans include better digital connectivity while still honoring the park’s land ethics. Like the Big Sky chamber, the park plans to investigate how existing telecommunications infrastructure can be improved as a way to deliver a quality visitor experience and support the region’s tourism economy.

Before arriving in Yellowstone, Sholly served as the regional director for the National Park Service Midwest Region. During his tenure as Regional Director, the region completed one of the largest public/private partnership projects in NPS history—a $380 million renovation of the St. Louis Arch grounds and visitor center.