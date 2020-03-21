Yours in Health: Chakras

Part 2

By Dr. Andrea Wick EBS CONTRIBUTOR

If you read my last article about an introduction to chakras and want to learn more, here it is.

Chakras are energy wheels in the body and can influence physical, mental and emotional health. In my last article, I discussed the first chakra, the root, base or muladhara. The second chakra, known as the sacral chakra or svadhisthana, is associated with the color orange. Almost all back and hip pain along with sciatica resides within this chakra. The reproductive system—ovaries, uterus, gonads and testes—is also included.

Imbalances in this chakra are related to relationships, sex and money. Having a balanced second chakra will bring creativity and passion. If you have stress with money and finances, low back pain could very well be connected. Hormonal issues reside here as well, especially in women that have trouble with their monthly menstrual cycle. Emotional stress includes low self-esteem and low self-confidence. Dancing and exploring creativity help to rebalance. Using essential oils on the lower abdomen such as clary sage, jasmine and sweet orange are beneficial to restoring this energy center.

The third chakra is called the manipura, or solar plexus. It relates to the digestive system, stomach, liver, pancreas, gallbladder and small and large intestine. The color associated with this chakra is yellow. It is where our will power, self-esteem and self-control reside. The emotions harbored in this chakra include anger, rage, resentment, low self-esteem and lack of control. Feeling powerless or having a victim mentality can cause an imbalance. This can be overcome by becoming empowered and taking action. Essential oils best used for balancing the solar plexus include ylang ylang, bergamot and peppermint.

The fourth chakra, anahata or heart chakra, includes the heart, hands and circulatory system. Heartache and the inability to forgive will imbalance this chakra. It is the seed center for unconditional love and self-acceptance. Poor circulation and cold hands and feet can be symptoms of an energy imbalance in this chakra. Essential oils that are helpful for this energy wheel include, rose, lemon and helichrysum. Sound therapy can be a helpful tool in healing heartache. Our bodies and cells are made up of water and vibrational sound can influence the cells. According to Masaru Emoto, a Japanese scientist, sound frequency can change cells and crystalline water structure. The frequency of the heart chakra vibrates at 639 hertz, and listening to music that vibrates at this energy may help with healing emotions involving the heart.

Reiki is a form of hands-on healing. Its purpose is to channel energy and this therapy can rebalance the chakras. Reiki has been found to relieve pain, help with anxiety and depression, and is offered as a free service in over 800 hospitals in the United States. Qigong, a body-mind-spirit practice, may also help guide the body to rebalance through movement and breath.

The purpose of this article is to teach about different energy centers in the body and is not meant to be used as medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek the advice of your physician regarding a medical condition or symptom.

This article is the second in a series that explores the seven chakras and how to balance them. Watch for the next edition of Yours in Health published in EBS on April 10 to learn more.

Dr. Andrea Wick is a chiropractor and applied kinesiologist. She graduated from Life University in Marietta, Georgia, and now practices at Healing Hands Chiropractic in Big Sky. She has a passion for holistic health care and being active in the outdoors.