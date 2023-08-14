100 days until Big Sky Resort opens marking the ‘longest winter in Big Sky history’

EBS STAFF

A new opening date and an extended April skiing will make this upcoming 2023/24 ski season the longest to date for Big Sky Resort. An Aug. 14 news release from the resort announced that they will open on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving this year and for future years to come. The upcoming season will run from Nov. 22 through Sunday, Apr. 28, “for a total of 159 ski days,” the release stated.

“Our shift to an earlier opening gives our guests and team members more time to celebrate opening day and Thanksgiving with family and friends, and more skiing to look forward to in November,” Troy Nedved, general manager at Big Sky Resort, said.

Just last week, the resort announced the completion of construction on the sole support tower for the Lone Peak Tram. Installation of the tower began in the summer of 2022, laying groundwork for the structure to be built on the mountain.

According to the Big Sky Resort website, progress on the tram is moving quickly.

“The terminal structures are near completion, and soon the process of pulling the haul rope and track cables will begin,” the resort’s website stated.