11 active COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GALLATIN COUNTY – As of Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. Gallatin County has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 174. There are 11 confirmed active cases and no current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 162 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The six new cases are located in the Gallatin Valley. They do not appear to be travel related. Some are connected to known cases.

More data can be found on Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard on our website here . This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. daily. Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

Please note that local data on active cases may differ from the state map as the state map is only updated once daily and calculates active cases differently.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

Businesses are reopening, tourists will be able to recreate without quarantine, and gatherings have expanded to 50 people, which may leave some people feeling anxious. While exposure to COVID-19 can be scary, officials are closely monitoring the reopening of Montana to ensure residents remain safe and that the spread of disease is minimized. They’re watching out for us, let’s watch each other.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.