145 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, 141 recovered

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of three active COVID-19 cases, with a cumulative total of 145 cases. There have been a total of 141 recovered in Gallatin County. There have been 1,842 people tested in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases and any current hospitalizations.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

While we all look forward to a thoughtful and gradual reopening of Montana, it is important to remember that social distancing will still be vital to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This means avoiding crowded places and maintaining your distance from others. Continue to practice these other healthy habits to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds

Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces

Avoid touching your face

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.