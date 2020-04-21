145 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County, 141 recovers

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has a total of three active COVID-19 cases, with a cumulative total of 145 cases. There have been a total of 141 recovered in Gallatin County. There have been 1,794 people tested in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases and any current hospitalizations.

More data can be found on GCCHD’s new dashboard on our website at this link: https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .

This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. each day.

Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

All Gallatin County cases consist of community transmission, close contact, and travel related history.

Local businesses are some of the biggest supporters of local youth programs, non-profits, and public events. They need our support now more than ever!

How can you support the small businesses in your community without spending outside of your own limited budget? Word of mouth is a powerful thing, here’s how you can do that digitally!

Comment on and share their social media posts

Give them a shout out on social media

Leave a review on Yelp or Google

Tag them in your posts

Recommend them to your friends and family

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com .

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/ .