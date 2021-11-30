2021 Big Sky Christmas Stroll

By Tucker Harris EBS Staff

The Big Sky Christmas Stroll is back to kick off the holiday season. Start your stroll experience through the Big Sky Meadow Village the evening of Friday, Dec. 10 and make your rounds through Big Sky Town Center Saturday, Dec. 11. This year’s Christmas stroll will focus on giving and supporting friends and family.

“This year is all about community,” said Erik Morrison, Town Center’s marketing and events manager.

New this year, all of Big Sky’s trail systems will be lit up, connecting the Meadow to the Town Center with warming huts offering toasty beverages and holiday treats manned by the Big Sky Community Organization and Big Sky Ski Education Foundation teams. Strollers are encouraged to snowshoe, cross country ski or fat bike on Lone Mountain Ranch and BSCO’s vast system of multi-use and dog friendly trails in Big Sky as part of the stroll journey.

Meadow Village Stroll | Dec. 10, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The first night of the beloved Big Sky event will boast photos with Santa, horse-drawn sleigh rides and an interactive scavenger hunt. Pick up a booklet from any business and follow the clues to other businesses to complete the scavenger hunt and win a prize. Participating stores will be offering goodies, drinks and raffles. Be sure to stop by the fire pit outside of the Big Sky Owner’s association to cap off your night with s’mores and refreshments.

“The Christmas Stroll is a great community event that brings everyone together to kick off the holiday season,” said Savannah Cantrell, co-organizer of the Christmas Stroll and store manager of Meadow-based Shelly Bermont Fine Jewelry.

Big Sky Town Center Stroll | Dec. 11, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Continue the stroll on Saturday by visiting Santa’s Holiday Lounge at First Security Bank for snacks and beverages and photos with Santa before making your way to Lone Peak Drive to support local businesses and nonprofits. Sleigh rides will be running between the Town Center Loop down to Beehive Basin Brewery all evening. After strolling through town, make your way over to Len Hill Park to experience a lantern labyrinth that leads to the entrance of the new BASE Community Center. BASE will be open for tours with surprise visits from Santa.

Next door, step out on the new ice skating rink for an open skate night with Big Sky Skate and Hockey Association before visiting the local stores on Town Center Avenue for open houses. End your night with a celebratory firework show under the big sky, designed and sponsored by Big Sky Community Organization as a thank you to everyone who donated toward fireworks this summer toward the Fourth of July fireworks show this summer.

