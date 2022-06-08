News
2022 primary election results
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – The June 7 primary election placed prevailing candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties on trajectories for the general election in November in races ranging from local county commissioners to federal congressional seats.
Below is a list of unofficial results from contested races that appeared before Madison and Gallatin county voters in the 2022 Montana Primary Election as of 4:30 p.m. MDT.
FEDERAL
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1 (DEMOCRAT)
Monica Tranel – 60 percent
Cora Neumann – 34 percent
Tom Winter – 6 percent
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1 (REPUBLICAN)
Ryan Zinke – 44 percent
Al Olszewski – 38 percent
Mary Todd – 11 percent
Matt Jette – 5 percent
Mitch Heuer – 2 percent
STATE
MONTANA SUPREME COURT (SEAT 1, NON-PARTISAN)
Jim Rice – 75 percent
Bill D’Alton – 24 percent
MONTANA SUPREME COURT (SEAT 2)
Ingrid Gustafson – 57 percent
James Brown – 34 percent
Mike McMahon – 9 percent
MONTANA HOUSE DISTRICT 64 (DEMOCRAT)
Alanah Griffith – 74 percent
Michelle Vered – 26 percent
MADISON COUNTY
MADISON COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3 (NON-PARTISAN)
Brian Conklin – 37 percent
Bill Todd – 31 percent
Kristy Wright Ranson – 28 percent
MADISON COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (NON-PARTISAN)
Jordan Allhands – 53 percent
Marc Glines – 34 percent
Wes Collette – 13 percent
GALLATIN COUNTY
GALLATIN COUNTY ATTORNEY (DEMOCRAT)
Audrey Cromwell – 76 percent
Bjorn Boyer – 23 percent
BALLOT ISSUES (ALL GALLATIN COUNTY BALLOTS)
Recreational marijuana local-option 3 percent sales tax – Passed with 56 percent
Medical marijuana local-option 3 percent sales tax – Passed with 77 percent