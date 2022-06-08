2022 primary election results

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The June 7 primary election placed prevailing candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties on trajectories for the general election in November in races ranging from local county commissioners to federal congressional seats.

Below is a list of unofficial results from contested races that appeared before Madison and Gallatin county voters in the 2022 Montana Primary Election as of 4:30 p.m. MDT.

FEDERAL

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1 (DEMOCRAT)

Monica Tranel – 60 percent

Cora Neumann – 34 percent

Tom Winter – 6 percent

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1 (REPUBLICAN)

Ryan Zinke – 44 percent

Al Olszewski – 38 percent

Mary Todd – 11 percent

Matt Jette – 5 percent

Mitch Heuer – 2 percent

STATE

MONTANA SUPREME COURT (SEAT 1, NON-PARTISAN)

Jim Rice – 75 percent

Bill D’Alton – 24 percent

MONTANA SUPREME COURT (SEAT 2)

Ingrid Gustafson – 57 percent

James Brown – 34 percent

Mike McMahon – 9 percent

MONTANA HOUSE DISTRICT 64 (DEMOCRAT)

Alanah Griffith – 74 percent

Michelle Vered – 26 percent

MADISON COUNTY

MADISON COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 3 (NON-PARTISAN)

Brian Conklin – 37 percent

Bill Todd – 31 percent

Kristy Wright Ranson – 28 percent

MADISON COUNTY JUSTICE OF THE PEACE (NON-PARTISAN)

Jordan Allhands – 53 percent

Marc Glines – 34 percent

Wes Collette – 13 percent

GALLATIN COUNTY

GALLATIN COUNTY ATTORNEY (DEMOCRAT)

Audrey Cromwell – 76 percent

Bjorn Boyer – 23 percent

BALLOT ISSUES (ALL GALLATIN COUNTY BALLOTS)

​​Recreational marijuana local-option 3 percent sales tax – Passed with 56 percent

Medical marijuana local-option 3 percent sales tax – Passed with 77 percent