2023 Rut now open for volunteers

EBS STAFF

When the Rut Mountain Runs return in mid-September, volunteers will make Big Sky’s most popular running event possible.

An April 12 email from the race coordinators stated that hundreds of volunteers will contribute during race week. From Friday to Sunday, tasks include packet pickup, gear check, aid station assistants, medal distribution and Runt Run support.

Anyone interested can now sign up online for any of the positions and time slots available.

Volunteers will receive the following perks, according to the email:

Priority registration into the 2024 Rut Mountain Runs before registration opens to the public.

A 2023 Rut Volunteer T-shirt.

Grab-and-go food over the race weekend.

A scenic lift ride pass for Big Sky Resort lifts.

Complimentary Big Sky Brewing or Best Day Brewing NA beverage.

Invite to the annual post-Rut Party on Sunday night at Big Sky Resort.

The priceless experience of supporting Rut Runners in the life-changing experience of completing their Rut Mountain Runs race.