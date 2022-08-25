Third Annual Fairy Village to open at Glen Lake Rotary Park

RANDOM ACTS OF SILLINESS

BOZEMAN — The fairies are returning to Bozeman for the 3rd annual fairy village and will be visible to human eyes at Glen Lake Rotary Park August 29 – September 18. Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a free, self-guided outdoor art installation offered by Random Acts of Silliness in partnership with the Bozeman Parks and Recreation Department & Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and with support from the Bozeman Health Foundation. The Fairy Village is comprised of tiny, magical fairy homes and businesses all built from natural materials by local Montana artists.

“We’re overwhelmed and grateful to see the community response to the fairy village grow each year,” said Danielle Thomsen, Executive Enchantment Director of RAS. “It really is the definition of a ‘feel good’ event – The world feels like a more connected, happy, magical place when you’re in Bumblewood Thicket!”

RAS partnered with GVLT in 2020 to bring the first Fairy Village to Bozeman. The fairy village became an instant hit among the young and young-at-heart, with visitors dressing as magical creatures and clamoring to catch a glimpse of the tiny homes. In 2021, the Fairy Village was voted “Best Public Art Installation in Bozeman.”

“The Fairy Village is an awesome opportunity to combine local art with local trails,” said Chet Work, GVLT Executive Director. “This art installation invites trail users of all different interests and backgrounds to come together and enjoy the magic. We’re thrilled to be a part of something so uplifting and inspiring.”

This year’s village will feature all new fairy homes and businesses made by Montana artists. The installation will feature a “Build Your Own Bumblewood” area where inspired visitors can use natural materials to create their own fairy structures. New this year is a weekly fairy-themed story hour by local actors.

The village is a 10-minute trail walk from the main parking lot of Glen Lake Rotary Park. A map and directions can be downloaded at www.randomactsofsilliness.com/bumblewood-thicket-2022.

Bumblewood Thicket is a tobacco free event. For accessibility information or school group information please email hello@randomactsofsilliness.com or visit our website.