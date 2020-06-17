4 new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As of Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gallatin County has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 194. There are 12 confirmed active cases. There have been a total of 181 people recovered in Gallatin County. One person has died from COVID-19 complications.

The new cases are located in the Gallatin Valley and Big Sky. The cases were contracted by a combination of community transmission, out-of-state travel and contact to known cases.

More data can be found on Gallatin City-County Health Department’s dashboard on our website here . This dashboard will be updated by 12 p.m. daily. Information on statewide cases continue to be found here.

Please note that local data on active cases may differ from the state map as the state map is only updated once daily and calculates active cases differently.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the recovered case number as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

There’s a reason 6 feet is the magic number. COVID-19 disease is spread through direct contact with someone who has COVID-19, especially when they cough or sneeze. This is why each one of use can protect ourselves through preventative measures such as social distancing and wearing cloth face covering to combat the spread of disease even before COVID-19 symptoms show.

Testing will not cure someone, nor will it keep someone from becoming sick. But preventative actions are the best method to ease anxiety of possibly contracting the disease.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website .